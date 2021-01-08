Subscribe
UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday
Vials with a sticker reading the coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo.

UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The US company’s shot would be the third vaccine approved in the UK as the country ramps up immunizations against the fast-spreading pandemic
  • Doses were not expected to be delivered until later this year

The U.K. is reviewing Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine on an accelerated timetable and is poised to authorize it for emergency use as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.

The U.K. is reviewing Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine on an accelerated timetable and is poised to authorize it for emergency use as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.

The U.S. company’s shot would be the third vaccine approved in the U.K. as the country ramps up immunizations against the fast-spreading pandemic. Doses were not expected to be delivered until later this year.

The U.S. company’s shot would be the third vaccine approved in the U.K. as the country ramps up immunizations against the fast-spreading pandemic. Doses were not expected to be delivered until later this year.

AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine won U.K. clearance late last month. That followed authorization of another vaccine, from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in early December. The European Union and the U.S. have also cleared the Moderna vaccine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

