UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday

The U.K. is reviewing Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine on an accelerated timetable and is poised to authorize it for emergency use as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.

AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine won U.K. clearance late last month. That followed authorization of another vaccine, from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in early December. The European Union and the U.S. have also cleared the Moderna vaccine.

