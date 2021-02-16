Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. ?UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST Reuters

Nadhim Zahawi said Britain was expecting the supply of vaccines to increase next month

Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.

Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.

"Internationally, if other countries will require a vaccine certificate, then I think it's right that we facilitate it," Zahawi told the BBC in an interview.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

SC to hear PIL for including members of legal fraternity in priority category for Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST

"Internationally, if other countries will require a vaccine certificate, then I think it's right that we facilitate it," Zahawi told the BBC in an interview.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

SC to hear PIL for including members of legal fraternity in priority category for Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We're not looking at the domestic use of vaccine passports, that's not in our planning. As the prime minister described, it'll be the national vaccination programme combined with rapid testing that I think is the way forward."

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

Zahawi also said Britain was expecting the supply of vaccines to increase next month and he was confident of meeting a target to give first vaccine doses to the 32 million people in top priority groups by the end of April.

"I see much greater volume in March and April - tens of millions of doses coming through," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.