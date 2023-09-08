UK to help alleviate impact of Black Sea grain deal collapse4 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which secured the shipment of 32 million tonnes of grains, faced a setback after Moscow reneged on the deal in July and intensified attacks on the infrastructure supporting Ukraine’s grain industry.
New Delhi: UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India, will announce measures to alleviate the impact of the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain supplies that has caused a global spike in food prices.
