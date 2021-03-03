Home >News >World >UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, says FM Sunak
UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, says FM Sunak
1 min read.Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 07:13 PM ISTReuters
'Even after this change, the United Kingdom will still have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7,' Sunak said
UK introduced corporation tax at a rate of 40% in 1965. It rose to a high of 52% in the 1970s
LONDON: Britain will raise corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.
"The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessary to ask them to contribute to our recovery," Sunak told parliament.