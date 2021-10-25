Britain's Treasury said the 6.6% increase, which will apply to workers age 23 and up starting in April, means a full-time worker making the living wage would get an increase of more than 1,000 pounds ($1,374.90) per year
LONDON :
Millions of low-pay workers in Britain will get an inflation-busting pay increase next year after the government said Monday it will legislate to raise the National Living Wage to 9.50 pounds ($13) an hour from the current rate of 8.91 pounds ($12.25).
Britain's Treasury said the 6.6% increase, which will apply to workers age 23 and up starting in April, means a full-time worker making the living wage would get an increase of more than 1,000 pounds ($1,374.90) per year.