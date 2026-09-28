UK to open ‘legal routes’ for refugees, prioritising Afghan women, Palestinians: ‘Fairness is what unites us’

The United Kingdom is set to welcome refugees from across the globe, prioritising Afghan women and girls, as well as Palestinians, as part of Britain's renewed focus on “safe and legal routes” for vulnerable people to reach the country, according to news agency AFP.

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The decision signals a change in UK Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood's stance towards asylum seekers, following the closure of the Afghan resettlement scheme last year and the introduction of rules under which refugee status will be subject to review for up to 20 years.

‘Fairness is what unites us’ “Fairness is what unites us in this country. A fair society is what unlocks the very best of us. When people think this country is fair, they are more open and generous toward others. When this country feels unfair, people turn inwards. They grow less willing to tolerate difference,” she will say, according to The Guardian.

“I know the British people have not given up on their belief that we should be compassionate, live up to our international obligations, and save the lives of those fleeing war and persecution."

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“But I also know this process must be capped and controlled, and communities must be ready and able to welcome those who come here,” she added.

UK refugee scheme to reopen immediately The scheme will reopen immediately and, along with three new “community” refugee sponsorship routes previously announced, is initially expected to welcome hundreds of applicants, according to AFP.

The Guardian, citing immigration experts, reported that the number of people who will qualify for the scheme is too low to discourage migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats from seeking asylum.

Also Read | Who are the Afrikaners Donald Trump wants to grant refugee status to?

The scheme is likely to attract strong criticism from the right, as women, girls and people with disabilities are more likely to rely on state-provided welfare support.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, an influential figure within Labour, said in a newspaper interview last week that she was concerned about some of the planned changes because they “change the goalposts”.

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UNHCR, IRAP to identify eligible refugees The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) will be responsible for identifying refugees eligible under the scheme, according to The Guardian.

The programme stopped accepting new referrals in December 2024, by which time only a very small number of people were using it. Mahmood is expected to announce its immediate reopening, with priority being given to vulnerable women and girls, as well as people with disabilities.

The scheme will also allow immediate family members to be reunited. However, the provision will not extend to wider family members, following the government's earlier decision to tighten rules on family reunification.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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