UK to receive 10 mn doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

LONDON : Britain says it will receive 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that will be delivered from the Serum Institute of India, a company that was meant to be producing vaccines for the world's developing countries.

In a statement Thursday, a UK government spokesman said the Serum Institute “is one part of our supply chain for the AstraZeneca vaccine," which also includes facilities in Britain and Europe.

The government said Britain's Medicines and Health products Regulatory agency had carried out an inspection of the Serum Institute's facilities and confirmed that "globally-recognised quality standards are being met."

