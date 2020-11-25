Home >News >World >UK to sell record 485.5 billion pounds of bonds in 2020/21
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Photo: Reuters)
UK to sell record 485.5 billion pounds of bonds in 2020/21

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 07:25 PM IST David Milliken , Reuters

Britain will issue a further 92 billion pounds of government bonds over the next four months, taking the total for the financial year to a record 485.5 billion pounds

LONDON : Britain will issue a further 92 billion pounds ($123 billion) of government bonds over the next four months, taking the total for the financial year to a record 485.5 billion pounds, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

The gross financing requirement for 2021/22 was likely to be 255.9 billion pounds, based on new spending forecasts from finance minister Rishi Sunak, the DMO said.

