UK to sell record 485.5 billion pounds of bonds in 2020/21

UK to sell record 485.5 billion pounds of bonds in 2020/211 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 07:25 PM IST
Britain will issue a further 92 billion pounds of government bonds over the next four months, taking the total for the financial year to a record 485.5 billion pounds
LONDON : Britain will issue a further 92 billion pounds ($123 billion) of government bonds over the next four months, taking the total for the financial year to a record 485.5 billion pounds, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.
The gross financing requirement for 2021/22 was likely to be 255.9 billion pounds, based on new spending forecasts from finance minister Rishi Sunak, the DMO said.
