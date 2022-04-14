Britain is to send migrants and asylum-seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda, according to a controversial deal announced today as the government tries to clamp down on record numbers of people making the perilous journey.

The plan swiftly drew the ire of opposition politicians who accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to distract from his being fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, while rights groups slammed the project as "inhumane".

Johnson was elected partly on promises to curb illegal immigration, but his term has so far been marked by record numbers of Channel crossings.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people who seek to "abuse" Britain's immigration system will be removed to a third country or their country of origin.

"We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is a safe and legal one and that those who tried to jump the queue or abuse our systems will find no automatic path to set them up in our country, but rather be swiftly and humanely removed to a safe third country or their country of origin," Johnson said.

He made the comments while announcing the government's new immigration arrangement with Rwanda.

Rwanda on Thursday announcing that it had signed a multi-million-dollar deal to do the job, during a visit by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"Rwanda welcomes this partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence" in the East African nation, Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said in a statement.

The deal with Rwanda will be funded by the UK to the tune of up to 120 million pounds ($157 million, 144 million euros), with migrants "integrated into communities across the country," it said.

Johnson also said that the navy would take over patrolling the Channel for migrants trying to cross from France.

"From today, the Royal Navy will take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel," Johnson said in a speech announcing a plan to send those who made the crossing to Rwanda.