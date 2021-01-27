OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK to set out new tougher COVID border measures, PM Johnson says
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
UK to set out new tougher COVID border measures, PM Johnson says

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 06:05 PM IST Reuters

The Home Secretary will be setting out later today even tougher measures for those red list countries where we are particularly concerned about new variants, Boris Johnson told parliament

British Prime Minister said the government would set out new tougher border measures later on Wednesday, adding there were no easy answers after the COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom surpassed 100,000.

"The Home Secretary will be setting out later today ... even tougher measures for those red list countries where we are particularly concerned about new variants," Johnson told parliament.

Asked why the British toll was the highest in Europe, he said: "There are no easy answers, perpetual lockdown is no answer."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

