UK to set out plans for Covid passports, if any, later this month

Britain's government will set out what role, if any, certification and social distancing will have in the country's COVID-19 recovery, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We'll be saying more later this month about exactly what the world will look like and what role there could be, if any, for certification and social distancing," Johnson told a news conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

