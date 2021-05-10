Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK to set out plans for Covid passports, if any, later this month

UK to set out plans for Covid passports, if any, later this month

Premium
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST Reuters

  • 'We'll be saying more later this month about exactly what the world will look like and what role there could be, if any, for certification and social distancing,' Johnson said

Britain's government will set out what role, if any, certification and social distancing will have in the country's COVID-19 recovery, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Britain's government will set out what role, if any, certification and social distancing will have in the country's COVID-19 recovery, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We'll be saying more later this month about exactly what the world will look like and what role there could be, if any, for certification and social distancing," Johnson told a news conference.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We'll be saying more later this month about exactly what the world will look like and what role there could be, if any, for certification and social distancing," Johnson told a news conference.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!