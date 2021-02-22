Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK: More data on Covid transmission today, England schools will reopen 8 Mar - key updates
Britain's Vaccine Deployment Minister, Nadhim Zahawi.

UK: More data on Covid transmission today, England schools will reopen 8 Mar - key updates

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nadhim Zahawi's comments came ahead of a government announcement on a path out of lockdown
  • The Britain vaccines minister also said that the evidence indicates that vaccines are proving effective at cutting the transmission of coronavirus

Britain vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi on Monday said that the United Kingdom will share more data on coronavirus transmission later today. Zahawi's comments came ahead of a government announcement on a path out of lockdown.

Earlier today, the Britain vaccines minister said that the evidence indicates that vaccines are proving effective at cutting the transmission of coronavirus.

"Suffice to say the evidence looks good," Nadhim Zahawi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters when asked if vaccines were effective at cutting infections and hospitalisations.

"We wouldn't be in this place this morning to be able to say that we're going to reopen schools on March 8, and ... as school holidays begin on March 29, we will look at the rule of six and two families being (able) to see each other outdoors ... if we're not confident that actually the vaccine programme is beginning to really bear fruit," the Britain vaccines minister added.

English schools to reopen

Schools in England will re-open on 8 March, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as the country's COVID-19 restrictions are eased, Zahawi said.

"The view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional," he said.

"Children first, then the priority is schools, two people able to meet outdoors and maybe have a coffee together, that is also on the 8th of March. Then (on the) 29th, two families, or rule of six, and outdoor sports (will be allowed to start again)."

