In an effort to make the UK a "beacon" for luring the "brightest and best" from around the globe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has introduced a new programme for the 100 most outstanding young professionals in the world working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). “We cannot allow the world’s top AI talent to be drawn to America or China," Sunak said.

The UK is beginning a campaign to discover and recruit the world's top 100 young minds on AI, he added, expanding on the AI scholarships and Master's conversion courses he started as the chancellor.

Sunak has promised to establish one of the most alluring immigration programmes in the world for business owners and highly talented individuals and to use the "Brexit freedoms" to negotiate trade agreements with"the world's fastest-growing economies. A free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and India is currently being negotiated, and Sunak has previously stated in front of Parliament that he wants to see it completed as soon as possible.

Sunak emphasised the importance of maintaining control over the UK immigration policy following Brexit while delivering a speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in Birmingham.

Following Britain's exit from the European Union (EU), which put an end to the free movement of people within the economic bloc, he continued by reiterating his determination to crack down on illegal immigration into the nation in order to restore confidence in the system.

“We must be honest with ourselves. Part of the reason we ended the free movement of labour was to rebuild public consent in our immigration system. If we are going to have a system that allows businesses to access the best and brightest from around the world, we need to do more to give the British people trust and confidence that the system works and is fair," Sunak said. "That means tackling illegal migration and that is what I am determined to do.

(With PTI inputs)