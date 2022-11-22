UK to snatch world’s top AI talent from US, China: PM Rishi Sunak2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:39 PM IST
PM Rishi Sunak has unveiled a plan to attract top talents in artificial intelligence (AI) with alluring immigration programmes.
In an effort to make the UK a "beacon" for luring the "brightest and best" from around the globe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has introduced a new programme for the 100 most outstanding young professionals in the world working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). “We cannot allow the world’s top AI talent to be drawn to America or China," Sunak said.