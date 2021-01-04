UK to start mass vaccination with AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid shots today

The United Kingdom is preparing to give the first shots of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine today in a race against a faster-spreading coronavirus variant that’s prompted new lockdowns across much of the country.

U.K. regulators cleared the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot last week, marking its first approval worldwide. It’s the second coronavirus injection to be authorized for emergency use in Britain, after one from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE received the go-ahead in early December.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

More than 500,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford doses will be available as of Monday, and they will be delivered at hospitals for the first few days. The U.K. aims to expand the number of vaccination sites to more than 1,000, with as many as 100 more hospitals and 180 general practitioner-led services coming online this week. More than a million people in Britain have received injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Social Care.

The U.K. has moved more rapidly on vaccine approvals than the U.S. or the European Union, clearing the Pfizer-BioNTech shot first and giving the green light to the AstraZeneca-Oxford product despite clinical trials that involved a smaller number of participants and that were complicated by a dosing error. A regulatory decision to lengthen the interval between doses of the two-shot vaccines to as many as 12 weeks has prompted further questions.

Although the newly approved vaccine has shown lower effectiveness than the Pfizer-BioNTech one in clinical trials, it has some key advantages: It’s cheaper and easier to transport and store, requiring only refrigerator temperatures rather than deep freezing.

The regulator has yet to publish full data backing its decision to opt for that regime, which has drawn opposition from the British Medical Association.

UK registers almost 55,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

The United Kingdom registered 54,990 COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, a drop from 57,725 the day before, according to government figures. This takes the total number of registered cases in the country to 2,654,779.

At the same time, an additional 454 fatalities, up from 445 on Saturday, put the overall death toll at 75,024. UK's health authorities do not keep a tally of recoveries, which leaves the number of active cases in the country unknown.

The UK may have been the origin of a new strain of the coronavirus which is believed to be 70 percent more infectious than its predecessor and may be driving the new wave of transmissions.

Much of the UK is under the strictest level of lockdown with the holiday season effectively cancelled this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via