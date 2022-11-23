UK Tory woes return as Rishi Sunak struggles with policy and personnel4 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 06:15 AM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's standing took a hit as he battled to put down Conservative uprisings on a number of policy fronts
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's standing took a hit as he battled to put down Conservative uprisings on a number of policy fronts
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suffered a blow to his authority as he struggled to quell Conservative rebellions on multiple policy fronts, and his downcast Members of Parliament threatened an exodus from Westminster ahead of the next election.