UK train knife attack: 32-year-old Brit faces 10 attempted murder charges in mass stabbing case

A 32-year-old British man, on Monday, was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the knife attack on a train in UK on Saturday, which injured as many as 11 passengers.

The attack unfolded on a London-bound train which stopped at Huntingdon about 80 miles north of London.

The man – Anthony Williams – faces a total of 11 charges, out of which 10 are linked to the knife attack on the train. The eleventh charge was connected to an incident at a station in east London earlier on the same day, British Transport Police said as per reports.

What happened in UK? On Saturday, 2 November, 11 people were injured in a mass stabbing attack on a train bound for London. Multiple unverified videos on social media captured the chilling incident.

The injured include a member of the train crew – who is still in the hospital in a critical but stable condition. The person was hurt while trying to stop the accused from stabbing others, reported USA Today.

Who is Anthony Williams? The man accused in the mass stabbing attack – Anthony Williams – is from Peterborough. He is due to appear in court, reported the BBC.

Police officials have said they are not considering Williams' attack to be terror-related.

A 35-year-old man, who was also arrested along with Anthony Williams, has been released with no further action.

‘..drenched in blood’: Eyewitnesses recount harrowing details On Saturday, ten people on the London bound train were jammed in the buffet carriage as the staff closed the shutters of the section to save people from the attack.

Inside the train, it felt like "you were in a box, and you couldn't get out of it", one eyewitness who was travelling with his two children told BBC.

Another eyewitness – Thomas McLachlan – recounted harrowing details from the stabbing, stating that he realised “something bad was happening” when people started gathering in the compartment between the carriage he was in and the one in front.

While exiting the train at Huntingdon station, Thomas said he saw passengers "absolutely drenched in blood" and said “it was chaos,” reported the BBC.