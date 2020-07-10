UK turns down option to join EU Coronavirus vaccine program

UNITED KINGDOM : The UK has decided not to join the EU’s coronavirus vaccine program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The UK has decided not to join the EU’s coronavirus vaccine program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Britain had been considering opting in to the program, in which the EU is spending more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to finance research into a vaccine. The EU aims to secure supplies of hundreds of millions of doses.

Britain had been considering opting in to the program, in which the EU is spending more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to finance research into a vaccine. The EU aims to secure supplies of hundreds of millions of doses. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Daily Telegraph reported ministers expressed concern about “costly delays" in the program due to distribution talks, citing government officials it didn’t identify.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.