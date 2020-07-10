Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >UK turns down option to join EU Coronavirus vaccine program
Parliament kicked off a five-day battle over May’s Brexit plan with a show of force

UK turns down option to join EU Coronavirus vaccine program

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Bloomberg

UK ministers expressed concern about 'costly delays' in the program due to distribution talks, decided not to join EU's coronavirus vaccine program

UNITED KINGDOM : The UK has decided not to join the EU’s coronavirus vaccine program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The UK has decided not to join the EU’s coronavirus vaccine program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Britain had been considering opting in to the program, in which the EU is spending more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to finance research into a vaccine. The EU aims to secure supplies of hundreds of millions of doses.

Britain had been considering opting in to the program, in which the EU is spending more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to finance research into a vaccine. The EU aims to secure supplies of hundreds of millions of doses.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Daily Telegraph reported ministers expressed concern about “costly delays" in the program due to distribution talks, citing government officials it didn’t identify.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated