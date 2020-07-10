UK turns down option to join EU Coronavirus vaccine program

UK turns down option to join EU Coronavirus vaccine program1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
UK ministers expressed concern about 'costly delays' in the program due to distribution talks, decided not to join EU's coronavirus vaccine program
UNITED KINGDOM : The UK has decided not to join the EU’s coronavirus vaccine program, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Britain had been considering opting in to the program, in which the EU is spending more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to finance research into a vaccine. The EU aims to secure supplies of hundreds of millions of doses.
The Daily Telegraph reported ministers expressed concern about “costly delays" in the program due to distribution talks, citing government officials it didn’t identify.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
