UK unemployment rose the most since the financial crisis over the summer, raising questions about how many job cuts could have been avoided had Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced an extension to his furlough program sooner. The number of people looking for work surged by 243,000 in the three months through September, taking the jobless rate to 4.8%, the highest in four years, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Job cuts, known as redundancies in the UK, increased by a record 181,000 in the quarter.