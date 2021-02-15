OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK vaccinates 15 mn people against Covid, Johnson says significant milestone
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (VIA REUTERS)

UK vaccinates 15 mn people against Covid, Johnson says significant milestone

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 06:01 AM IST ANI

The United Kingdom has achieved a significant milestone by inoculating 15 million people against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday. Johnson hailed the extraordinary feat attained within two months after the first jab was given on 8 December, 2020.

The United Kingdom has achieved a "significant milestone" by inoculating 15 million people against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (local time).

Johnson hailed the "extraordinary feat" attained within two months after the first jab was given on 8 December, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Keeping out vaccine-resistant variants of Covid-19 is crucial to Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson plans to ease a third national lockdown that has closed schools and hit businesses still reeling from the deepest slump in three centuries.

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
UP and Maharashtra colleges start physical classes from today

UP and Maharashtra colleges start physical classes from today

2 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Shopping mall parking lots are full again.

Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

4 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Donald Trump has accepted no responsibility for the Capitol riot and has denied wrongdoing

Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

5 min read . 06:28 AM IST

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

"We have vaccinated over 15 million people. This is an incredible UK-wide achievement. Thank you to the scientists, factory workers, delivery drivers, NHS staff, volunteers and many more who made this astounding feat possible," he tweeted.

In a video message on Twitter, the UK Prime Minister said: "Today we have reached a significant milestone in the United Kingdom's national vaccination programme. This country has achieved an extraordinary feat - administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country."

The UK had begun its campaign to administer vaccines against the coronavirus on December 8 last year. Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman, became the first Briton/person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a clinical trial.

Public health officials in the UK are currently using the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccines to inoculate residents, Sputnik said.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the UK has reported 4,049,905 cases of COVID-19 and 117,386 deaths so far. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout