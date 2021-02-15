Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK vaccinates 15 mn people against Covid, Johnson says significant milestone
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK vaccinates 15 mn people against Covid, Johnson says significant milestone

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST ANI

The United Kingdom has achieved a significant milestone by inoculating 15 million people against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday. Johnson hailed the extraordinary feat attained within two months after the first jab was given on 8 December, 2020.

The United Kingdom has achieved a "significant milestone" by inoculating 15 million people against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (local time).

Johnson hailed the "extraordinary feat" attained within two months after the first jab was given on 8 December, 2020.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

"We have vaccinated over 15 million people. This is an incredible UK-wide achievement. Thank you to the scientists, factory workers, delivery drivers, NHS staff, volunteers and many more who made this astounding feat possible," he tweeted.

In a video message on Twitter, the UK Prime Minister said: "Today we have reached a significant milestone in the United Kingdom's national vaccination programme. This country has achieved an extraordinary feat - administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country."

The UK had begun its campaign to administer vaccines against the coronavirus on December 8 last year. Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman, became the first Briton/person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a clinical trial.

Public health officials in the UK are currently using the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccines to inoculate residents, Sputnik said.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the UK has reported 4,049,905 cases of COVID-19 and 117,386 deaths so far. (ANI)

