UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

The EU has been more cautious on both counts. While bloc is still getting and distributing vaccines, unlike much of the world, it has so far been left in the UK's rearview mirror. Britain has given at least one shot to about 15% of its population, compared to some 3% in the bloc. This is not only a matter of pride: The EU has already lost more than 470,000 people out of 450 million to the pandemic, and uncounted others who were not tested before they died.