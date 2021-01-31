OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK vaccine plan on track after EU spat, Truss Says
File Photo: International Trade Secretary Liz Truss (REUTERS)
UK vaccine plan on track after EU spat, Truss Says

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 05:58 PM IST Bloomberg

We have received assurances from the EU that the contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said

The UK's supply of vaccines is secure and the country will be sticking to its rollout timetable, according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Her comments came after the European Union’s executive arm announced it would require vaccine makers to obtain authorization before sending shots manufactured in the bloc to some other countries. The spat has raised concerns over the provision of supplies of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE shot, manufactured in Belgium, to the UK

“We are absolutely confident we can continue to deliver our program," Truss said in a Sky News interview. “We have received assurances from the EU that those contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together."

Britain has vaccinated more than 8 million people so far, Truss said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

