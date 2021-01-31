UK vaccine plan on track after EU spat, Truss Says

We have received assurances from the EU that the contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said

The UK's supply of vaccines is secure and the country will be sticking to its rollout timetable, according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“We are absolutely confident we can continue to deliver our program," Truss said in a Sky News interview. “We have received assurances from the EU that those contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together."

Britain has vaccinated more than 8 million people so far, Truss said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

