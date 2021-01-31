Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK vaccine plan on track after EU spat, Truss Says
File Photo: International Trade Secretary Liz Truss

UK vaccine plan on track after EU spat, Truss Says

1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Bloomberg

We have received assurances from the EU that the contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said

The UK's supply of vaccines is secure and the country will be sticking to its rollout timetable, according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

The UK's supply of vaccines is secure and the country will be sticking to its rollout timetable, according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Her comments came after the European Union’s executive arm announced it would require vaccine makers to obtain authorization before sending shots manufactured in the bloc to some other countries. The spat has raised concerns over the provision of supplies of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE shot, manufactured in Belgium, to the UK

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

India to come out of COVID-19 as one of the global winners: Danish envoy

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

Her comments came after the European Union’s executive arm announced it would require vaccine makers to obtain authorization before sending shots manufactured in the bloc to some other countries. The spat has raised concerns over the provision of supplies of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE shot, manufactured in Belgium, to the UK

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

India to come out of COVID-19 as one of the global winners: Danish envoy

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“We are absolutely confident we can continue to deliver our program," Truss said in a Sky News interview. “We have received assurances from the EU that those contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together."

Britain has vaccinated more than 8 million people so far, Truss said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.