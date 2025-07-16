UK Visa: 3,000 young professionals from India to get chosen this year; last ballot to open on July 22

Under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, working professionals in the age group of 18-30 can apply for a visa that allows them to live and work in the UK for upto two years. This scheme was launched in February 2023.

To be eligible for this UK visa, an applicant must be an Indian citizen in the age group of 18 to 30, have an eligible qualification and have £2,530 in savings.

To be able to apply, one must be first selected in the ballot which will open for two days on July 22. The ballot will close at 1.30 pm on July 24, i.e., exactly 48 hours after opening.

What is a ballot? To be able to apply for UK India Young Professionals Scheme visa, one needs to enter a ballot. The next ballot will open on July 22 at 1.30 pm. There is no fee to enter the ballot but once selected, applicant will have to pay £319 at the time of applying for visa.

When you enter the ballot, you will have to provide your name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photo of your passport, phone number and email address.

What are the documents required? I. A valid passport or other document that proves your identity and nationality

II. You also need to show an evidence that you have a minimum of £2,530 in your bank account, for example bank statements

III. Evidence of your qualifications

IV. Test results of tuberculosis (TB) if you are living in India

V. You also need to show a police report or clearance certificate from India.

How many visa will be issued? Although there are 3,000 places available for this visa in 2025 but most places were offered in February and the remaining places will be made available in July when the second and final ballot is opened. Once someone is successful in the ballot, s/he will be invited to apply for a visa.

When can one apply for visa? The selected cohort will have a total of 90 days from the date of the email to apply for the visa which will happen online.

The visa applicant will need to pay the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge (IHS), provide fingerprints and photo (biometric information).

If one is successful in the ballot but still decide not to apply for the visa, it is perfectly alright.