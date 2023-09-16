comScore
UK Visa Alert! Hike on student and visitor visa fee to be effective from THIS date. Details here

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:59 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

UK Visit and Student Visas to become more expensive from 4 October. The UK Home office has informed that the changes mean the cost for a Visit Visa for less than six months will rise to GBP 115 and the fee for applying for a Student Visa from outside the UK will rise to GBP 490

The Home Office indicated a 15 per cent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20 per cent in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.Premium
The Home Office indicated a 15 per cent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20 per cent in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

Travel to United Kingdom as a tourist, visitor or a student is set to become expensive from 4 October. The British Government has announced that a UK Visit Visa for under six months will cost 1,543 (GBP 15) more and UK Student Visas will be 13,070 (GBP 127) more expensive for travelers from around the world, including Indians.

The UK Home office has informed that the changes mean the cost for a UK Visit Visa for less than six months will rise to 11,835 (GBP 115) and the fee for applying for a UK Student Visa from outside the UK will rise to 50,428 (GBP 490) – to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

The Home Office indicated a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20% in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

The changes to UK Visit Visa fees, and UK Student Visa fees are subject to parliamentary approval and are expected to be in force from October 4, the Home Office said.

The move comes after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had announced in July that the fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants are set to rise “significantly" to meet the country’s public sector wage increase.

Other UK Visa Fee Hike

The hike in fees applies across most visa categories, including 

-Health and care visa

-Applications to register and naturalise as a British citizen

-Fees for up to six months, two, five and 10-year visit visas

The hike also applies for the majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the United Kingdom

-Those for work and study

-Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain

-Fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies

 

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 05:00 PM IST
