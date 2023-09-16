UK Visa Alert! Hike on student and visitor visa fee to be effective from THIS date. Details here1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:59 PM IST
UK Visit and Student Visas to become more expensive from 4 October. The UK Home office has informed that the changes mean the cost for a Visit Visa for less than six months will rise to GBP 115 and the fee for applying for a Student Visa from outside the UK will rise to GBP 490
Travel to United Kingdom as a tourist, visitor or a student is set to become expensive from 4 October. The British Government has announced that a UK Visit Visa for under six months will cost ₹1,543 (GBP 15) more and UK Student Visas will be ₹13,070 (GBP 127) more expensive for travelers from around the world, including Indians.