UK visa fee likely to increase by 20% soon: How to avoid paying hiked charges

UK visa fee likely to increase by 20% soon: How to avoid paying hiked charges2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:43 PM IST
The UK government is expected to increase charges for work permits and visas by 2024 and experts cites that the hike would be around 20%. Though the new measure is not yet implemented, experts advise individuals planning to emigrate for work to act promptly. Those with job offers or in discussions with UK employers should finalise their plans quickly to avoid higher fees.
