UK visa fee likely to increase by 20% soon: How to avoid paying hiked charges

“Normally immigration fee changes go before Parliament at least 21 days before they take effect. However, there is an urgent political will by this government to change the immigration system before the General Election to allay the misconceived fears of some voters that migrants are not net contributors. For this reason, policy changes can tend to be pushed through quickly, and so we would advise anyone in India with pending applications for a visa to submit them soon as possible."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}