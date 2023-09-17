UK visa fees hiked: Here's how much you will pay now for Student, Tourist visa

UK visa fees hiked: Here's how much you will pay now for Student, Tourist visa2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led government has decided to implement a hike on student visa and visitor or tourist visa effective from 4 October. The British Government has announced that a UK Tourist Visa for under six months will cost ₹1,543 (£ 15) more and UK Student Visas will be ₹13,070 (£127) more expensive for travelers from around the world, including Indians.