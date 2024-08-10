UK visa: Keir Starmer govt to target foreign hiring in IT and engineering—Will Indian workers be affected?

  • Britain Home secretary Yvette Cooper asks the Migration Advisory Committee to review technology, telecom and engineering sectors’ reliance on skilled worker visas

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Changes in the UK visa rules could impact the aspiring Indian professionals in these sectors that have been among the top users of work visas.
Changes in the UK visa rules could impact the aspiring Indian professionals in these sectors that have been among the top users of work visas.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led United Kingdom (UK) government is looking to curb overseas hiring by information technology, telecom and engineering companies.

Changes in the UK visa rules could impact the aspiring Indian professionals in these sectors that have been among the top users of work visas.

Raising of the minimum income threshold or curbs based on different regions of Britain may become part of the new visa rules.

Also Read | Woman quits UK job to settle in India; ‘unreal jealousy’ floods her social media

In a letter to Brian Bell, Chair of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), Britain Home secretary Yvette Cooper has asked the panel to review technology, telecommunications and engineering sectors’ reliance on skilled worker visas.

There is need to understand why certain key occupations depend heavily on foreign workers, she also said.

“These sectors feature in the top 10 of those sectors which have been reliant on international recruitment and the govt would like MAC to set out the reasons behind this. The high levels of international recruitment reflect weaknesses in the labour market, including persistent skills shortages in the UK,” she wrote.

Also Read | H-1B visa lottery scam: Congress leader from Telangana accused of rigging system

“What policy levers within the immigration system could be used to incentivise sectors to focus on recruiting from the domestic workforce,” she said, adding that the system is “not operating in the national interest”.

While the UK government was “very grateful for the contribution that people from all over the world make to our economy... the system needs to be managed and controlled,” the home secretary also said.

The MAC has been asked to submit its report in nine months.

UK Family Visa minimum income rule

Recently, the Keir Starmer government had shelved a planned hike in the minimum income threshold for British nationals and permanent residents applying to bring family members to join them in the UK

Also Read | PM Starmer says UK ‘on high alert’ amid fears of further far-right riots

Cooper had told the House of Commons in a written statement that there will be no further hike on the current GBP 29,000 annual income requirement until the MAC completes a review into the impact of the hikes on families.

“The family immigration rules, including the minimum income requirement, need to balance a respect for family life with ensuring that the economic wellbeing of the UK is maintained, she had said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 04:53 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldUK visa: Keir Starmer govt to target foreign hiring in IT and engineering—Will Indian workers be affected?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue