The proposed visa fee hike by the UK government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has sparked global concerns, especially among students from countries like India.

Sunak announced the increase in fees and health surcharge for visa applicants in July, aiming to fund a wage raise for public sector workers, notably those in the National Health Service (NHS). The prime minister confirmed a 5-7% fee increase across visa categories. This move, coupled with an already high Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), raises financial barriers for international students and workers.

Businesses holding sponsor licenses are also grappling with hefty fees for skilled worker visa sponsorship. Despite no official notice, the impending visa rule amendments are anticipated to exacerbate costs for those coming to the UK.

A News18 report cited the reasons why the changes in UK visa rules are likely to affect the Indian students

Visa fees are anticipated to surge by 15%. Certain categories, such as certificates of sponsorship, student visas, and settlement, might see a larger increase of up to 20%, along with priority visas, entry clearance, citizenship, and leave to remain.

Student visas and priority service applications will be equated, meaning applicants will pay the same whether they apply from within or outside the UK.

The primary Immigration Health Surcharge will rise from £624 to £1,035 per year for all applicants except students.

International students intending to study in the UK may now face an increased Immigration Health Surcharge of £776 annually, up from the previous £470. This change could significantly impact the overall costs of visa applications.

UK visa rule changes for foreign students

Earlier this year, the UK government announced tightening visa rules for international students. Informing the policy changes, Home Secretary Suella Braverman stated that only international students on postgraduate courses designated as research programs will be allowed to bring their family members, such as children and elderly parents, as dependants. Apart from that, the new law also removed the ability for international students to switch to work visa before finishing their courses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories Read more from this author