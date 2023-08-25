UK visa: Sharp spike in Indian student visas, record work visas. Does that improve your chances?1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Record-breaking 321,000 work visas were granted in the UK until June, indicating the country's reliance on foreign labor post-Brexit. The issuance of sponsored study visas to Indians also surged by 54%
Despite all the apprehension around possible visa curbs in the United Kingdom, a record-breaking 321,000 visas granted to migrant workers for employment until June in a bid to tackle the labour shortage in the country.
