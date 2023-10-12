UK visas to cost more for students, skilled workers: How much do you need to now
Visa fees in the UK increased for various categories, including visit visas and work visas
The UK government has implemented a substantial hike in visa fee from this month. The cost will go up for students, skilled workers and immigrants. As per the new rule, visit visas for under six months will now cost £15 (approximately ₹1,500) more, and student visas will be £127 (approximately ₹12,750) more expensive for international travelers. The changes became effective from 4 October.