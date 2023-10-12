UK visas to cost more for students, skilled workers: How much do you need to now

The UK government has implemented a substantial hike in visa fee from this month. The cost will go up for students, skilled workers and immigrants. As per the new rule, visit visas for under six months will now cost £15 (approximately ₹1,500) more, and student visas will be £127 (approximately ₹12,750) more expensive for international travelers. The changes became effective from 4 October.

The hike in visa fees applies to most of the categories, including fees for up to 6 months, 2, 5 and 10-year visit visas; the majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK, including those for work and study; fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain; health and care visa; fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies; and applications to register and naturalise as a British Citizen, the official site mentioned.

“The cost of family, settlement and citizenship visas will increase by 20%, while the cost of work and visit visas will increase by 15%. The immigration health surcharge (IHS) will also rise to GBP 1,035 a year," official website also mentions

The visa fees for students and dependents will increase to GBP 490, but there won't be an increase in fees for short-term English courses lasting 6 to 11 months.

UK visa application fees: Check new charges here

The British Government has announced that a UK Tourist Visa for under six months will cost ₹1,543 (£ 15) more

UK Student Visas will be ₹13,070 (£127) more expensive for travelers from around the world

For skilled workers, visa fees are £719 (approximately ₹65,000) if the sponsorship certificate is issued for three years or less, and £1420 (approximately ₹129,000) if the certificate is for over three years.

Visa fees have risen for skilled workers in shortage occupations in the UK with a sponsorship certificate. For certificates valid for three years or less, the cost is GBP 551 (around ₹50,351), while certificates exceeding three years incur a fee of GBP 1,084 (about ₹99,125).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!