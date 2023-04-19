UK wage growth surges, raising concerns about inflationary pressures

UK wage growth surges, raising concerns about inflationary pressures2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:27 AM IST
The average earnings in the UK unexpectedly rose 6.6% in the three months to February, higher than the 6.2% predicted, causing concerns about inflationary pressures and possible interest rate hikes.
The UK’s average earnings, excluding bonuses, increased unexpectedly by 6.6% in the three months through February 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the Office for National Statistics. The reading is higher than the 6.2% growth rate economists had predicted and has led to concerns about inflationary pressures in the country.
