Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK wants to allow people to travel again, minister says

UK wants to allow people to travel again, minister says

Premium
new variants of the novel coronavirus are complicating the easing, the minister said
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Reuters

  • Environment Secretary George Eustice said, nobody likes the draconian restrictions we've had to put in place over this last year

Britain wants to return to a position that allows people to travel abroad again for a foreign holiday but new variants of the novel coronavirus are complicating the easing, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.

Britain wants to return to a position that allows people to travel abroad again for a foreign holiday but new variants of the novel coronavirus are complicating the easing, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.

Asked if Brits would be able to enjoy a foreign holiday on Spanish islands this year amid speculation that restrictions on travel to Ibiza and Mallorca could be eased, Eustice said, "Well, personally I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so, nobody likes the draconian restrictions we've had to put in place over this last year."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Asked if Brits would be able to enjoy a foreign holiday on Spanish islands this year amid speculation that restrictions on travel to Ibiza and Mallorca could be eased, Eustice said, "Well, personally I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so, nobody likes the draconian restrictions we've had to put in place over this last year."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!