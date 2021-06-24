UK wants to allow people to travel again, minister says

UK wants to allow people to travel again, minister says1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
- Environment Secretary George Eustice said, nobody likes the draconian restrictions we've had to put in place over this last year
Britain wants to return to a position that allows people to travel abroad again for a foreign holiday but new variants of the novel coronavirus are complicating the easing, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.
Asked if Brits would be able to enjoy a foreign holiday on Spanish islands this year amid speculation that restrictions on travel to Ibiza and Mallorca could be eased, Eustice said, "Well, personally I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so, nobody likes the draconian restrictions we've had to put in place over this last year."
