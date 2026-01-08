UK weather alert: Met Office issues amber warning as Storm Goretti brings strong winds and heavy snow

The UK Met Office has issued amber warnings for strong winds that are expected in the southern part of the country as Storm Goretti is set to approach the country. This can affect the west of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The Met office has described the storm as a "multi-hazard event", and an amber warning for snow, along with heavy winds, has been issued in parts of England and Wales. The Met Office has also issued weather alerts across large parts of the UK.

The Midlands could see around 30 cm of snow along with winds of gusts up to 90 mph, as per a report in The Guardian.

The publican quoted a meteorologist from the Met Office, who said that the storm would lead to “wet, windy and wintry weather” in several parts of the country.

Storm Goretti would be bringing “some strong winds and some significant snow to central and perhaps southern parts,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

“As that rain pushes its way and it hits against that cold air that we currently have across us … and so on the northern edge, we are likely to see some fairly significant snow as we go through later tomorrow and into Friday,” the meteorologist also said.

The Met Office has advised commuters to complete their journeys and reach a safe location before the 'weather bomb' hits.

An amber warning has also been issued for heavy snow on the evening of Thursday into Friday, which is likely to affect Wales, South Yorkshire, as well as the Midlands. Rail services and flights can also be cancelled due to the snowfall, while rural communities may be cut off,

National Highways issues warning A separate amber warning has been issued by the National Highways, which predicts snowfall in the West and East Midlands. The timing of the same has been predicted to be from 6 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday. As per a statement by the National Highways, “Routes particularly around Birmingham across to Leicester and Nottingham will see particularly difficult driving conditions and consideration of the weather forecast should be taken before commencing journeys, with considerable delays possible.”

Drivers have been warned that the A628 Woodhead Pass will remain closed both ways from 8 pm on Thursday.

For Scotland, there is a separate yellow warning for snow and ice, which began from Wednesday 10 pm till Thursday noon. A yellow warning has been issued in Northern Ireland for ice from Thursday midnight till 10 am.