UK weather alert: Storm Claudia to bring heavy rains, MET issues amber warning — check forecast

The UK MET department has issued amber warning in view of Storm Claudia, forecasting heavy rains and flooding across the country.

Storm Claudia, named by the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET), has already led to overnight rains and floods in south of Lisbon.

The MET department said that Storm Claudia will affect the UK on Friday, adding, "Heavy rain and strong winds will bring disruption and possible flooding. Warnings are in force so stay.

“7 Regional Flood Alerts and 2 local Flood Warning are in place as heavy and persistent rain moves across Fife, Central and southern areas of Scotland throughout today,” said SEPAFlood in a post on X.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert stated that Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday.

"This rain will become slow moving and some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours," reported The Sun quoting Lehnert.

He added that within the Amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely.

"Gusty winds in the northwest of England and northwest Wales is an additional hazard, with 60-70mph gusts possible in exposed places within the warning area.”

Weather forecast for today A wet start across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England although the rain will tend to weaken as the progresses. Colder across northern Scotland with a few showers, otherwise a largely fine day elsewhere and feeling mild once again.

Weather forecast for tonight A band of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards across southern and central areas throughout the night. Elsewhere, apart from a few showers, clearer skies developing but turning colder.

Oulook for Friday A very wet day across parts of England and Wales with a strong easterly wind developing. A colder day for Scotland and Northern Ireland with sunny spells and isolated showers.