UK work Visa rules toughen: Sunak govt raises salary requirement for skilled immigrants. How much you have to earn now?
The new rules have faced backlash from sectors such as healthcare, which is already experiencing staff shortages, and concerns have been raised about potential economic headwinds and inflation.
Rishi Sunak’s government raised the salary requirement for people applying to live in the UK, one of a series of measures designed to show voters his ruling Conservative Party has a plan to deliver on its pledge to reduce net migration ahead of a general election expected next year.