The UK Government has announced the opening of the second ballot for the Young Professional Scheme, inviting Indian citizens aged 18-30 to apply. The deadline for applications is July 27, 1:30 pm (IST), as stated by the British High Commission in India.

The High Commission stated in a tweet, “The second ballot of the Young Professionals Scheme is now OPEN. If you are an national between 18-30 years of age with a graduate or post-graduate qualification, consider applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on 27 July."

Here is all you need to know about the selection process:

For entering into ballot, Indian citizen will need to provide name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photo of your passport, phone number and email address.

The successful entries will be picked at random.

The people will receive the result within 2 weeks of the ballot closing.

3,000 places are available for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa in 2023.

If the person is successful in the ballot, he or she will need to apply for the visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply.

It is usually 30 days after a person gets the invitation. The person must travel to the UK within 6 months of applying for your visa.

What is India Young Professionals Scheme visa?

The UK government introduced the India Young Professionals Scheme visa, offering Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 an opportunity to live and work in the country for up to 2 years.

To be eligible, applicants must possess an eligible qualification, have at least Pound 2,530 in savings, and not have any dependent children under 18 years old.

While announcing the scheme, the British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed last year.