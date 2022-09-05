Liz Truss elected UK PM, 3rd woman PM to hold UK reins
UK Prime Minister Elections Result LIVE Updates: Liz Truss has become the new United Kingdom prime minister as she defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 votes. tuned to LiveMint to catch LIVE updates on the UK Prime Minister Elections Result.
The 47-year-old made visits to India and held virtual talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, during which she described the country as a “big, major opportunity". "I see the UK and India in a sweet spot of the trade dynamics that are building up," said Truss soon after signing the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP).
As Liz Truss was announced as the new UK prime minister, leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said the first thing that Liz Truss needs to do is tackle the cost of living crisis that has been pushing millions of people into poverty. Taking to Twitter, Jeremy Corbyn said, “The first act of Liz Truss’ premiership should be taking immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis that is pushing millions into poverty — this must be a wealth tax and bringing energy companies, water, mail and rail into public ownership."
After being announced the new UK prime minister, Liz Truss said, “I'll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy, on the energy crisis and long-term issues on energy supply and National Health Service….and we'll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."
Rishi Sunak, who was up against Liz Truss in the UK prime minister race, fell short of 20,927 votes to become the runner up in the election. Liz Truss took over the reins of the country by winning 81,326 votes, while Rishi bagged 60,399.
The foreign secretary comfortably beat her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, by about 57 to 43 percent after a gruelling summer-long contest decided by just over 170,000 Conservative members -- a tiny sliver of Britain's electorate.
According to YouGov poll, in the first round between Jul 20 - Jul 21 Liz enjoyed an early lead of 62% against Rishi, which further increased to 69% from Jul 29-August 2 and consolidated to 66% until August 17. Interestingly, Rishi's popularity sunk from a high of 41% in Q3 2020 to 26% in Q1 2022. Whereas Liz's popularity graph remained lower than Rishi's, surging from 13% to 21% between the same time. Click here to read more
Liz Truss, who is widely expected to become Britain's new prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Read here for more
Rishi Sunak, who sought to paint himself as the more realistic economist, has promised that if elected, he would temporarily cut the value-added tax on energy bills. Rishi Sunak has also insisted that he wouldn’t “max out the country’s credit card".
Britain will finally learn who will be its next prime minister after two months of political uncertainty during which energy prices skyrocketed and tens of thousands of workers went on strike. Will it be Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? The name of the UK PM race's winner will be out shortly. Stay tuned
Liz Truss is expected to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as she raced ahead of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in the race to hold the reins of the country after Boris Johnson resigned.
Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and he will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who came in second in ballots of Tory MPs, has dominated the race among the wider party electorate who have been voting online and by post to elect their new leader.
