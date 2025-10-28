Subscribe

Ukraine, allies to draft ceasefire plan within 10 days, says Zelensky

Ukraine and its allies will draft a ceasefire plan within 10 days based on Donald Trump’s proposal to halt the war along current frontlines, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Fighting has intensified in Donetsk, with Russia pushing toward Pokrovsk.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published28 Oct 2025, 12:59 AM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a media conference after a meeting of the 'coalition of the willing' international partners on Ukraine in London on October 24, 2025. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in London on Friday that there was more that Western allies could do to bolster Kyiv's long-range missile capability. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP)
Ukraine and its allies have agreed to begin drafting a ceasefire plan within the next 10 days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, following a proposal from US President Donald Trump to halt the war along existing frontlines.

“Some quick points like a plan for a ceasefire. We decided we will work on it in the next week or 10 days,” Axios quoted Zelensky as saying .

The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv, in part to increase pressure on Moscow, was urging Washington to provide Tomahawk missiles.

Intensified battles in Donetsk

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have renewed their push to seize the key transport hub of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

“The occupiers, who have entered the city, are not trying to take hold, but intend to advance further north,” the 7th Rapid Response Unit of Ukraine’s airborne troops posted on Facebook.

“In doing so, the enemy wants to disperse our defence forces and block land logistics corridors.”

Zelensky warned Russian forces have concentrated their “main strike force” on the city.

“There is fierce fighting in the city and on the approaches to the city. Logistics are difficult. But we must continue to destroy the occupiers,” he said.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence, he added that President Vladimir Putin had privately claimed Russia would capture the entire Donbas by October 15.

Nuclear-capable missile test raises tensions

The developments come days after Russia tested its Burevestnik missile, a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise weapon that President Putin said could evade existing missile defence systems. NATO refers to the system as Skyfall.

US President Donald Trump criticised the missile test as “inappropriate” and urged Moscow to prioritise ending the war.

“He ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, according to AFP.

Moscow defends weapons programme

The Kremlin said the test underscored Russia’s commitment to its own security amid escalating Western pressure.

“Russia is consistently working to ensure its own security,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“Ensuring security is a vital issue for Russia, especially against the backdrop of the militaristic sentiment that we are currently hearing, primarily from the Europeans.”

Putin appeared in a video wearing military fatigues as he received a briefing claiming the missile had flown 14,000 kilometres in its latest test.

