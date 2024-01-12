Ukraine and Israel: How the Biden Administration Sees It
National security adviser Jake Sullivan on why aid to Ukraine is so crucial, and what the U.S. wants to see happen in Gaza.
No shortage of security challenges face the U.S. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama talked about some of them with national security adviser Jake Sullivan at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council in Washington, D.C. In the interview, Sullivan emphasized the importance of sustaining military aid to Ukraine, and Biden administration concerns about Israel’s plans for the next phase of its conflict with Hamas.