Ukraine and Russia: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 05:42 AM IST
A look at all the major things you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia war
A look at all the major things you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia war
Listen to this article
Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast and there are indications of more U.S. military aid on the way to back Ukraine's mission.