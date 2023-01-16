Ukraine: At least 35 people died in Russian strike, search op underway

The weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has claimed at least 35 lives so far, an official said on Monday. However, rescue operation is still underway.
The weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has claimed at least 35 lives so far, an official said on Monday. However, rescue operation is still underway.
Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims. “ At least 75 people were wounded and 35 others were still missing after Saturday's strike," he told The Associated Press.
Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims. “ At least 75 people were wounded and 35 others were still missing after Saturday's strike," he told The Associated Press.
About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, with residents saying there were no military facilities at the site. The reported death toll made it the deadliest attack in one place since a September 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, as per AP reports.
About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, with residents saying there were no military facilities at the site. The reported death toll made it the deadliest attack in one place since a September 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, as per AP reports.
The weekend strike on the building came amid a major barrage of Russian cruise missiles across Ukraine.
The weekend strike on the building came amid a major barrage of Russian cruise missiles across Ukraine.
Emergency workers on Sunday said they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris from the nine-storey apartment block in the east-central city and were using moments of silence to help direct their efforts. Freezing temperatures added to rescuers' concerns.
Emergency workers on Sunday said they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris from the nine-storey apartment block in the east-central city and were using moments of silence to help direct their efforts. Freezing temperatures added to rescuers' concerns.
Russia fired two waves of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, striking targets across the country as fighting raged on the battlefield in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.
Russia fired two waves of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, striking targets across the country as fighting raged on the battlefield in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.
Moscow, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.
Moscow, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.
Saturday's attack came as Western powers consider sending battle tanks to Kyiv and ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein in Germany next Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.
Saturday's attack came as Western powers consider sending battle tanks to Kyiv and ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein in Germany next Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.
Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, in what would be a minor advance but one that would have psychological importance for Russian forces, who have seen months of battlefield setbacks.
Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, in what would be a minor advance but one that would have psychological importance for Russian forces, who have seen months of battlefield setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.