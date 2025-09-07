Ukraine attacks Russia's crucial Druzhba oil pipeline after Kremlin strikes its main government building

Ukraine on Sunday it launched an attack on Russia's Bryansk region, striking the Druzhba oil pipeline that acts as a crude supplier to two European countries.

In a statement on the Telegram app, Ukraine's commander of drone forces Robert Brovdi said that the attack had inflicted “comprehensive fire damage” to the crucial oil pipeline, Reuters said in a report.

Livemint could not independently verify the report. Russia has not issued a statement regarding the supposed attack yet.

The transit pipeline supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy energy supplies from Russia, even after other European Union nations cut ties following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine has said that its attack on Russia's energy facilities aim to undermine Moscow's overall attempt at war, which has continued with its offence against Kyiv since 2022.

Russia's oil shipments to both Hungary and Slovakia have been disrupted several time in the recent weeks due to Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The channel runs from Russia via Ukraine to reach Slovakia.

Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine Russia struck Ukraine's main government building in Kyiv for the first time in an overnight attack on Sunday, killing at least two people, including a one-year-old.

This was the largest overnight air attack launched by Russia on Ukraine since the war started in 2022, Ukrainian officials said, adding that Moscow fired 805 drones and 13 missiles across the country.

“For the first time, the Government building was damaged by an enemy strike — its roof and upper floors,” Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Smoke was seen bellowing from the massive Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, with Svyrydenko saying that crews are extinguishing a blaze.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that at least 18 people were injured in the attack,

Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram that Russia launched 805 drones into Ukraine overnight and 13 missiles, with Ukrainian defence units downing 751 drones and four missiles.

The latest Russian attack on Ukraine also damaged residential buildings. Heavy damage was seen in one of the nine-storey apartment blocks in Kyiv, with several floors being partially destroyed, according to authorities.

