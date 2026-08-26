Elon Musk gets Ukraine’s top honour as Zelensky pushes for Starlink access over Russian territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded SpaceX founder Elon Musk one of Ukraine’s highest state honours as Kyiv seeks to expand its use of the company's Starlink satellite internet service for military operations.

Musk was awarded the Order of Freedom under a presidential decree published on Wednesday. The honour recognises his contribution to protecting human life and freedom and to strengthening relations between Ukraine and the United States.

The award comes as Ukraine is seeking permission to use Starlink terminals over Russian territory, potentially allowing its forces to maintain satellite connectivity during longer-range drone operations against Russian military targets.

Why Starlink matters to Ukraine Starlink became a critical communications tool for Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Musk activated the satellite internet service in Ukraine shortly after the invasion, providing connectivity when conventional communications infrastructure was damaged or disrupted. Since then, Starlink has become deeply integrated into Ukraine's military operations.

Ukrainian forces use the system for battlefield communications and coordination, while drone operators rely on satellite connectivity to maintain links with unmanned aircraft over long distances.

The technology has therefore become an important part of Ukraine's ability to conduct modern warfare.

Kyiv wants Starlink access over Russia Ukraine is now asking SpaceX to allow Starlink to operate over Russian territory.

The move could help Ukrainian forces conduct longer-range drone operations targeting Russian military and economic infrastructure. Kyiv is particularly interested in using the technology against facilities involved in launching ballistic missiles that have struck Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky has said he was told that Musk opposed allowing Starlink to be used over Russia because he viewed the move as a “major escalation” of the war.

However, the Ukrainian President has indicated that Kyiv has since received more encouraging signals and is continuing efforts to secure expanded access.

Zelensky has argued that greater Starlink access could weaken capabilities Russia is using to prolong the war.

Musk has restricted Starlink use in Russia While Ukrainian forces have been allowed to use Starlink across Ukraine, including in areas occupied by Russia, SpaceX has restricted the satellite network's use inside Russia.

The issue has become increasingly important as Ukraine expands its long-range drone campaign.

Earlier this year, SpaceX also agreed to disable thousands of unauthorised or “grey-market” Starlink terminals being used by Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territory. The move, which followed a request from then-Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, reportedly disrupted Russian military communications.

Fedorov was dismissed in July as part of a wider government reshuffle.

Musk's growing influence over Ukraine's war effort The Starlink controversy has highlighted the unusual influence Musk and SpaceX have acquired over Ukraine's military capabilities.

Although Starlink is a commercial satellite communications service, its role in Ukraine has become strategically important. Decisions by SpaceX about where the service can operate can directly affect Ukrainian battlefield communications and drone operations.

Starlink dispute spills into Ukrainian politics The issue has also contributed to tensions inside the Ukrainian government.

Fedorov had served as Kyiv's main interlocutor with Musk. A reported mix-up over whether SpaceX had authorised Ukraine to use Starlink for operations inside Russia contributed to tensions involving Zelensky's government.

Zelensky said inaccurate information from the Defence Ministry about SpaceX's position contributed to an awkward exchange with US President Donald Trump, who accused the Ukrainian president of misleading him.

Fedorov's subsequent dismissal underscored how a dispute involving a private satellite network had become entangled with Ukraine's military and domestic politics.

Why the award matters The Order of Freedom recognises Musk's contribution to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. But its timing is also notable.

Kyiv is simultaneously trying to preserve its relationship with Musk and persuade him to allow Starlink to be used more extensively.

For Ukraine, continued access to Starlink is crucial for communications and drone warfare. For Musk, permitting the system to operate deeper inside Russia could carry significant military and geopolitical consequences.

The award thus comes at a delicate point in the relationship between Kyiv and the SpaceX founder.

(With AP, Reuters inputs)

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