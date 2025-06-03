Ukraine bombs Crimean Bridge used by Russia for troop transport—third strike since 2022

Ukraine on Tuesday (June 3) claimed responsibility for a new underwater explosion targeting the Crimean Bridge, the critical link between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Russia. This marks the third known Ukrainian strike on the bridge since Russia’s invasion began in 2022.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced it had “conducted a new unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time — this time underwater.” The agency released footage showing a powerful blast erupting from the water beneath the bridge, sending debris flying, along with photos revealing damage to one of the bridge’s side pillars.

Despite the blast, the overall extent of the damage remained unclear. The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge appeared operational on Tuesday afternoon. Russian state media reported a temporary closure of the bridge to traffic earlier in the day, lasting around four hours.

The SBU said it had detonated more than 1,000 kilograms of explosives planted on one of the bridge’s underwater support pillars. Ukraine maintains that the bridge is a legitimate military target, as it has been used by Russia to transport troops and equipment in support of its ongoing invasion.

The attack underscores Kyiv’s continued efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and infrastructure critical to the war effort, as the conflict between the two countries enters its third year.

Russian attack on Sumy kills at least 3 A Russian rocket barrage struck the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring many more, officials confirmed. The attack targeted apartment buildings and a medical facility in the city center, just one day after peace talks in Istanbul showed little progress in ending the three-year war.

Zelenskyy condemns ‘deliberate strike on civilians’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply condemned the attack, describing it as a "completely deliberate strike on civilians." He revealed that “one of the rockets pierced the wall of an apartment building but failed to detonate.”

“The Russians brutally struck Sumy — directly targeting the city, ordinary streets — with rocket artillery,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post. He stressed, “That's all you need to know about Russia’s desire to end this war.”

The president appealed for international pressure on Moscow, calling for “decisive action from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who holds power.” He warned that without such pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not agree even to a ceasefire.”

Russian claim of village capture Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed Tuesday that its forces captured the Ukrainian village of Andriivka near the Sumy border region. Ukraine has not immediately responded to this claim, which remains unverified.

Deadlocked peace talks in Istanbul Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul on Monday, agreeing to swap dead and wounded soldiers. However, the terms for a broader peace agreement remain far apart.

Despite overtures from both Zelenskyy and Putin to US President Donald Trump, no breakthrough has emerged. Putin has insisted any settlement must meet Russian demands, while Ukraine has shown willingness to accept a US-proposed ceasefire.

Ukrainian drone attack hits Russian air bases Amid the ongoing conflict, Ukraine launched a significant drone strike over the weekend, damaging or destroying more than 40 Russian warplanes at bases deep inside Russia, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes set several planes ablaze at two air bases but stated that attacks on three other bases were repelled.

Russian officials promise no let-up in offensive Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy head of Russia's Security Council, vowed there would be no pause in Moscow’s invasion. “The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else's delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of (Ukraine's government),” he said.

He warned of “inevitable retribution,” stating, “Everything that needs to be blown up will be blown up, and those who must be eliminated will be.”