Ukraine calls for full cease-fire as Russian attacks continue
SummaryZelensky says Russia is trying to simulate the Easter truce announced by Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russia to implement a full cease-fire and extend it for 30 days, saying Moscow’s forces had continued attacking after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce.
