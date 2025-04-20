Ukraine calls for full cease-fire as Russian attacks continue

Ukrainian officials and analysts said Putin’s announcement looked like an attempt to curry favor with Trump by presenting himself as a leader who wants peace. Ukraine in March agreed to a full, unconditional cease-fire lasting 30 days proposed by the U.S., but Russia declined, saying the “root causes" of the war needed resolving first. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, aiming to overthrow the government in Kyiv and replace it with a puppet administration that would align the country with Moscow rather than the West.