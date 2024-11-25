Franz-Stefan Gady, a Vienna-based military analyst who recently visited Ukrainian military units, said Ukraine has struggled to replace casualties with new troops, leaving many units threadbare. The Russians, he said, appeared to be trying to wear down the Ukrainians before an even larger push to retake the Kursk region. He added that he did not think Putin was currently ready to negotiate, because he believed he was winning the war, but that could change if the U.S. was willing to increase arms deliveries to Ukraine as a lever to get Moscow to the bargaining table.